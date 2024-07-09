Following an extensive three-year renovation, a landmark Glasgow city centre building was transformed into the luxury boutique hotel House of Gods. Since it opened in the spring, guests have enjoyed its stylish cocktail bar and lounge on the ground floor and the Sacred Garden rooftop restaurant with views over the Merchant City - Gene Gallagher was there last month after supporting dad Liam at The Hydro.
Now the last remaining element has been unveiled - a spectacular Presidential suite on the hotel’s top floor.
House of Gods is at 65 Glassford Street, G1 1UP.
The independent House of Gods hotels in Edinburgh and Glasgow, created by brothers Ross and Mike Baxter, takes design inspiration from the Orient Express, Palace of Versailles and great hotel rooms around the world. | House of Gods
Mike Baxter describes the hotel's style as "decadently sexy". Never one for understatement. House of Gods describes the 400 square foot Presidential Suite as "A true masterpiece of luxury, elegance and Rock n Roll louche. Indulge in one of the finest rooms in Scotland with grandeur and refinement." | House of Gods
The centrepiece is a hand-built four poster bed. There's a gold plated roll top feature bathtub, lounge seating and entertaining area with custom designed furniture. | House of Gods
The suite comes fitted with a cinema system and surround sound, oak panelled walls, opulent fabrics and a secret wardrobe. | House of Gods
