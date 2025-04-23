Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A coffee shop loved by stars such as Sabrina Carpenter will open its doors on Saturday.

Blank Street, located in the heart of Glasgow’s city centre on Gordon Street, will officially open its doors on Saturday, 26 April at 6:30am, bringing their signature style and drinks to Scotland’s biggest city.

Arriving amidst the buzz of Blank Street’s newly launched vibrant Spring menu, the opening will see the new Strawberry Shortcake Matcha and Rhubarb and Custard spread its popularity to the West of Scotland.

Alongside these new seasonal flavours, customers can also get their hands on Blank Street’s viral classics such as the White Chocolate Matcha and Blueberry Matcha, as well as a speciality cold brew, or the classic flat white.

The move to Scotland has been instrumental in bringing matcha to the mainstream, with the high demand from the Edinburgh opening and streets-long queue setting the tone for its anticipated arrival in the Scottish capital.

Blank Street’s popularity extends from its roots in New York to London, Manchester, Birmingham, Edinburgh, and now Glasgow, solidifying its status as one of the UK’s fastest-growing and most in-demand coffee brands.

Ignacio Llado, Co-Founder at Blank Street commented: “We couldn’t be more excited to bring Blank Street to our second Scottish city, following the overwhelming response to our arrival in the capital of Edinburgh. At Blank Street we believe that life is about finding joy in the everyday, and we can’t wait to continue this with our new Glasgow opening.”

Blank Street Gordon Street will be open from 6:30am on Saturday 26th April.