Irn Bru deliveries impacted by HGV driver shortage in Glasgow

Scotland’s unofficial national drink joins the long queue of goods disrupted by the recent HGV driver shortage, as deliveries of the popular pop hit a roadblock.

AG Barr, the company behind the orange refreshment, revealed they have seen “increased challenges” as a result of the supply chain issues in recent weeks.

This was announced at a recent stock market meeting where the company disclosed record financial results, though they noted that they will continue to monitor the situation closely.

During the briefing, bossed said: “In recent weeks we have seen increased challenges across the UK road haulage fleet, associated in part with the Covid-19 pandemic, impacting customer deliveries and inbound materials.

“In addition, the risks associated with the wider labour pool and the current Covid-19 pandemic response are areas we continue to monitor closely.”

The warnings came as the company revealed that sales remained strong and positive despite the recent pandemic, with the returning growth coinciding with the reopening of pubs, bars and restaurants.

AG Barr unveiled that pre-tax profits were up nearly four-fold from £5.1 million to £24.4 million - due to a £7 million writedown on its Strathmore water brand which was recorded in their results from last year.