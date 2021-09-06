Italian restaurant announces date for Glasgow city centre opening

Roberta’s has revealed when it will open its new Glasgow city centre restaurant.

By Jamie Callaghan
Monday, 6th September 2021, 11:06 am

Roberta’s will open in the city centre this September.

What is Roberta’s: The new Italian restaurant is set to open on St Vincent Street this week. It is owned by C&C Restaurant Group, which also has Cranside Kitchen, Rioja and Halloumi in its restaurant portfolio.

When does it open: The restaurant announced last week that it is now taking bookings, with the doors due to open for the first time this Thursday.

What’s on the menu: Roberta’s Neapolitan pizzas, made in a bespoke wood fired oven, and pasta dishes will be highlights of the menu.

How do I book: To make a reservation, click HERE.

