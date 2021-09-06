Italian restaurant announces date for Glasgow city centre opening

Roberta’s has revealed when it will open its new Glasgow city centre restaurant.

Roberta’s will open in the city centre this September.

What is Roberta’s: The new Italian restaurant is set to open on St Vincent Street this week. It is owned by C&C Restaurant Group, which also has Cranside Kitchen, Rioja and Halloumi in its restaurant portfolio.

When does it open: The restaurant announced last week that it is now taking bookings, with the doors due to open for the first time this Thursday.

What’s on the menu: Roberta’s Neapolitan pizzas, made in a bespoke wood fired oven, and pasta dishes will be highlights of the menu.