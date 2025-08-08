The prominent Italian restaurant will close in the city centre next week with plans to concentrate on its West End location. George Square is currently closed to the public for 18 months of restoration works that will be completed by late summer 2026.

The 8000sq ft unit on George Square features a ground level bar area, a basement bar and a 180-seat restaurant. Assaggini, which serves fresh pasta and gourmet pinsa style pizza alongside a wine and beer menu that includes pairings with beers from Glasgow’s West Brewery, will close on 16 August. The decision follows a mutual agreement with the building’s owners.

Assaggini say this will allow the independent hospitality business to focus its efforts on its Glasgow West End and Edinburgh sites. All team members from the city centre site have been retained and reassigned to positions within other Assaggini venues.

Hans Gunararthna, Head of Marketing at Assaggini told GlasgowWorld:“While it’s always difficult to say goodbye to a familiar site, this decision allows us to sharpen our focus on what’s working well - our West End and Edinburgh venues. We are proud to say that every single team member affected by the city centre closure will continue with us, within the group.

“Our West End location has found new creative life through enhanced menus and upcoming events and we look forward to building on this energy. We would like to thank all of our city centre guests for their support and look forward to welcoming them in the West End.”

Assaggini's new menu spotlights 13 Fresh Pasta dishes and 13 Pinsa style regional pizzas. The Glasgow West End restaurant is part of a new set of hospitality businesses that have opened on Byres Road in the last two years bringing a new food and drink focus to one of the West End’s busiest streets. Assaggini host pasta making classes and spritz parties at their Hillhead location. The dining concept continues to welcome diners on Rose Street in Edinburgh.

Describing their dining concept, they say: “Assaggini brings a fresh Italian small plate dining experience to Scotland, blending handcrafted pasta, stone baked pizza, creamy risotto and freshly baked focaccia with beers and cocktails. Established in Glasgow’s West End and Edinburgh’s Rose Street, Assaggini aims to combine traditional Italian flavours with modern flair.”

The owners of the building are in the process of finalising a new occupant for the site, a chain restaurant based out of London. The restaurant was previously Jamie’s Italian, then Doppio Malto.

Perimeter hoardings were are in place around George Square, almost 500 metres in length and over two metres high, the hoardings extend several metres from the kerb, requiring the closure of a road lane. The taxi rank in front of the Millenium Hotel remain in place during the construction of the Square. Pedestrian access around the Square has been maintained around its outer pavements.

Assaggini West End is at 227 Byres Rd, Glasgow G12 8UD.