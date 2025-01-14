January Eat Happy vouchers bring restaurant deals with 20,000 meals for £5 or less

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Special discounted meal deals have been released for the annual Eat Happy promotion.

To start the new year, 20,000 meals for £5 or less have been released exclusively on itison.com. More than 100 of Scotland’s best loved restaurants are getting involved in itison’s annual Eat Happy promotion including Sloans, Maggie’s Rock ‘n’ Rodeo, Red Onion, Taco Mazama, Ashoka, Stack and Still, CATCH in Giffnock and loads more.

Vouchers will sell out quick so give your pals a heads up and get in early to make sure you don’t miss out. You can find all the deals available here. Here are some of the top deals to look out for across Glasgow…

£1 – Fluffy double buttermilk pancake stack at Stack and Still

£1 – Tapas at Finnieston’s beautiful Cubatas or £5 paella

£2 – Sloans legendary macaroni cheese with skinny fries

£2 – Taco at La Masa, loved by the GlasgowGannets on Insta

£2 – Breakfast roll at Tribeca with two fillings

£2 - A pizza strip or chicken tenders at Maggie’s Rock ‘n’ Rodeo

£3 – A half pot of brel’s famous mussels served with soda bread at the magical Ashton Lane eaterie

£5 – Spice bag at 33 Irish Kitchen on Ashton Lane – made famous on TikTok

£5 – Haggis fries or mac and cheese at the cult fav Iron Duke in Royal Exchange Square

£5 – Lasagna from Merchant City institution Mediterraneo

£5 – West Side Tavern’s famous Chicken parm

£5 – Steak Frites at city centre favourite, Red Onion

CEO of itison, Oli Norman said: “Eat Happy is back for our third year and we’ve got some absolute belter deals for breakfast, lunch and dinner for £5 or less.”

“January is usually one of the quietest times of the year for bar and restaurants and this is a brilliant way to get out and about, discover new places and support brilliant local businesses at the same time.”

itison is Scotland’s leading daily deals and major events platform helping over one million Scots discover and save every day through its flagship email – The Daily with beautiful first-class gifting options also now available.

itison also owns and produces some of Scotland’s biggest outdoor events including GlasGLOW and itison Drive In Movies with a team of over 100 headquartered in Glasgow city centre where its head office features a gym, 30m running track, fully stocked bar, fireman’s pole and Pilates & yoga studio.