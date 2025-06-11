3 . Showa Coffee House

"I’m from Hong Kong, and Emi is from Hokkaido, Japan. Showa is our first business, and the funny thing is, we had zero experience in running a shop before this, sounds a bit wild, right? But we’ve always been foodies who love making coffee and baking at home. Even without the professional background, we knew exactly what flavours and tastes we were looking for, and we wanted to share that passion with our customers. Emi has an amazing sense of taste and creativity, so she focuses on the food and bakery side, while I handle the coffee, matcha and all beverages. Somehow, it all comes together." | Showa