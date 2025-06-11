The message in my inbox said: “We’ve found a spot in Shawlands”. In September last year, Terence Tsao and Emilu Hasegawa packed up their life on Shetland and moved closer to family in Glasgow. In doing so, they closed their quirky, distinctive cafe, Showa, with a plan to reimagine their business for a new location. After working to transform the space for their coffee house, Terence tells me the new neighbourhood hangout will open on Wednesday 18 June.
From Shetland’s only Japanese cafe to Shawlands new Showa Coffee House with speciality roasts, Mount Fuji cakes and onigiri croissants.
Terence had previously explained to The Scotsman: “Showa is named after a period in Japan, reflecting our mission to bring a unique Japanese bakery experience to Shetland. We wanted to create a special place where locals could enjoy something new. The warmth and charm of Shetland made it the perfect location for us, and we’re proud to have successfully shared this experience with the community.” Now that mission continues in Glasgow.
The new opening will be at 34 Minard Road, G41 2HW.
Terence and Emilu in their first cafe on Shetland. While looking for a new location in the city, Terence said: "We’re very impressed by the independent coffee shops in Glasgow. The creativity and quality in the scene are inspiring, and we’re excited to contribute our unique offerings. We’re really drawn to areas with a strong independent coffee culture, like the West End or Southside." | Showa
"Both have a great mix of local cafes, creative spaces, and diverse communities, which align with the kind of vibe we want for Showa. We’re excited to explore the city further once we’re there and find the perfect spot that feels like home for us and our customers." | Showa
"I’m from Hong Kong, and Emi is from Hokkaido, Japan. Showa is our first business, and the funny thing is, we had zero experience in running a shop before this, sounds a bit wild, right? But we’ve always been foodies who love making coffee and baking at home. Even without the professional background, we knew exactly what flavours and tastes we were looking for, and we wanted to share that passion with our customers. Emi has an amazing sense of taste and creativity, so she focuses on the food and bakery side, while I handle the coffee, matcha and all beverages. Somehow, it all comes together." | Showa
Onigiri triangle croissant pastries, stuffed with fillings, have a crisp buttery crust and an ornimental piece of seaweed wrapped around the base. Coffee, Japanese fluffy pancakes, matcha tea and homemade bakery items will be on the menu. | Showa
