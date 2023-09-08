Johnnie Walker Princes Street STIRs up the Scottish culinary scene with Michelin collaboration
Exclusive collaboration with James and Maria Close of two Michelin-starred Raby Hunt combines world-class cocktails with innovative cuisine.
Multi-award winning Johnnie Walker Princes Street is the centrepiece of Diageo’s £185 million pound investment in Scotch whisky tourism in Scotland – the largest single investment programme of its kind. Offering more than 800 flavour combinations, immersive tours and breath-taking views of the Edinburgh skyline, one person could visit Johnnie Walker Princes Street every day for more than two years still and not have the same experience twice.
Now, Johnnie Walker Princes Street is serving up a new culinary sensation for Scotland with STIR - a ground-breaking cocktail and cuisine concept in partnership with two Michelin-starred team Chef James Close and his wife, Head of Pastry, Maria Close, owners of the global experience restaurant, Raby Hunt.
- The Four Corners Cocktail Flight takes guests on a beautiful journey exploring the Four Corners of Scotland distilleries, Glenkinchie (Lowlands), Cardhu (Speyside), Clynelish (Highlands) and Caol Ila (Islands), with each one integral to blending Johnnie Walker whisky. The combination is a complete experience carefully curated to highlight the landscape of the distillery, with locally grown and foraged ingredients from the naturally occurring flora and fauna.
- The Seasonal Cocktail Flight allows guests to take a short trip, experiencing a rotation of exclusive whiskies and seasonal ingredients, selected by the Johnnie Walker Princes Street team. The Spring Season highlights the unique Johnnie Walker Princes Street Spring blend.
- The Johnnie Walker Blue Label Cocktail Flight is an opportunity to savour this iconic whisky in an unexpected way. The cocktail is paired with the most exquisite small bite, a luxurious moment of indulgence for Johnnie Walker Blue Label connoisseurs.
Reservations for STIR are available from 5.30pm Wednesday to Saturday can be made online at johnniewalkerprincesstreet.com.