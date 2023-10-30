Johnnie Walker Princes Street, the global brand home of the world’s number one Scotch whisky, is set to walk side-by-side with the cream of Scotland’s film and TV talent, as official whisky sponsor of the BAFTA Scotland Awards 2023.

The leading visitor attraction and venue at the heart of Scotland’s capital will play host to an exclusive event for nominees as part of the partnership, as well as supporting the prestigious Awards evening that will take place on 19th November at Doubletree by Hilton, Glasgow. The event is hosted by Edith Bowman, who also took part in Johnnie Walker Princes Street’s launch celebrations.

The sponsorship builds on Johnnie Walker Princes Street’s legacy of supporting Scotland’s arts and culture scene as official partner of the Edinburgh Festival Fringe, as well as Johnnie Walker’s previous support for the Edinburgh Film Festival.

Johnnie Walker Princes Street has played host to some 650,000 visitors from over 130 countries since opening and has been lauded by the likes of VisitScotland and the World Travel Awards for completely reimagining the traditional whisky experience. Strong storytelling delivered via a blend of technology, personalisation and a talented team including actors are core to the venue’s flagship Journey of Flavour Experience, which has attracted praise from whisky fans and novices alike.

Rob Maxwell, Head of Johnnie Walker Princes Street: “We are proud to be part of Scotland’s thriving creative scene, both as a venue for cultural events and because we have hugely talented actors as part of our team at Johnnie Walker Princes Street, telling the story of our incredible brand.

“This is the perfect partnership for us to support Scottish arts and culture and to walk side-by-side with the fantastically talented people who take Scotland to the world through their creative endeavours.”

Jude MacLaverty, director of BAFTA Scotland, said: “We are delighted to be partnering with Johnnie Walker Princes Street and I know our nominees and special guests will be equally thrilled. It is great to be able to share our exciting BAFTA Scotland Awards weekend activity across two of Scotland’s great cultural cities with our prestigious Official Nominees’ Party taking place at Johnnie Walker Princes Street and our gold standard BAFTA Scotland Awards taking place in Glasgow. We look forward to partnering with such an iconic progressive brand –a local hero that has become a global icon.”

Nominees for the awards have been announced with homegrown director, writer, and producer, Charlotte Wells leading with five nominations for Aftersun, while Mayflies, the two-part television drama starring Tony Curran has been nominated in an impressive three categories.

Recognising Scottish talent which have made an impact on audiences this year is the BAFTA Scotland Audience Award 2023, in partnership with Screen Scotland, the only award which is voted for by the Scottish public. Scots have until 5pm today (Monday 30th October) to vote for their favourite TV and film personality from the following candidates:

· Meryl Williams for The Traitors

· Lewis Capaldi for How I’m Feeling Now

· Hamza Yassin for Strictly Come Dancing

· Brian Cox for Succession

· Tony Curran for Mayflies