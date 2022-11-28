Four Scottish takeaways are up for the award.

A Glasgow takeaway has been shortlisted for an award celebrating the best in Scotland.

Just Eat has announced the finalists for this year’s Just Eat Restaurant Awards, celebrating the best food spots in Britain.

The nominees are:

Nippon Kitchen - this Glasgow restaurant exudes modern Japan meets Old Glasgow. As well as serving delicious Japanese dishes fresh to order, they are making a huge effort to tackle food waste by offering more portion size options and training staff to advise customers to ensure quantities suit party sizes.

Chicken Union - spotting the trend of Korean fried chicken growing rapidly in London, this family owned restaurant launched a year ago determined to pioneer this food and culture in Stirling. Worth the trip just to sample their family recipe.

A Slice - based in Kilmarnock, this is a Neapolitan Pizzeria with a difference. Chef Carmine uses his Nonna’s family recipe, once sold on the streets of Naples, to bring an authentic taste of Naples pizza to Ayrshire. Spotting a gap in the joint owner, Simonas, got a job as a delivery driver during lockdown to conduct market research.

Namaste Delhi - Namaste Delhi is a tapas style Indian restaurant, the first to offer up Indian tapas style dishes in Aberdeen. Passionate about innovation, this restaurant offers cooking and cocktail masterclasses, provides evening workshops to learn about healthy nutrition and yoga, and partners with local business to host “Glamaste” packages - Hair, makeup and a curry.

Victoria Gold, UK & IE marketing director, said: “This year, we’re excited to be inviting more restaurants to get involved in our highly coveted Just Eat Restaurant Awards, so that food lovers across the country can support their favourites.

“While the name has changed and we’ve refreshed our look to a joyful orange, our mission remains the same. We’re still here to recognise the hardworking individuals behind Britain’s best food spots and champion passion, dedication and above all, unforgettable food.”

All national and regional winners will be revealed at a ceremony taking place at The Londoner Hotel in Leicester Square on February 21, 2023.

