The Big Feed and Melting Pot will host a street party takeover of Kelvin Way and the Kelvingrove Bandstand over the September Weekend.

Big Feed in the Park is on from Friday 22nd to Sunday 24th September, showcasing local street food and music with different sessions throughout the day.

Over the three days the bandstand will host a wide range of Melting Pot DJs and live performances. Meanwhile the picturesque leafy boulevard at Kelvin Way itself becomes a street food and craft market for the weekend 0 there will be market stalls selling a wide range of crafts, with a particular focus on Glasgow makers which will showcase some of the new creative talents in the city.

There are daytime sessions on Friday and Saturday from 11am - 4pm for all ages. There will be kids’ entertainment on the street and in the bandstand during the daytime sessions. Younger visitors will be catered for by the Mini Manoeuvres team who will bring their range of artists and activities.

In the evenings, on Friday and Saturday from 5pm - 10pm, Glasgow party promoters Melting Pot take over the programming. Expect a stunning soundtrack of all things disco with the line-up to be announced soon.

On Sunday 24 th there will be one session mixing all of the food, fun and entertainment to provide an inclusive family event between 11am and 6pm.

Joe Aitken of Big Feed said: “We are really excited about bringing this event to life. We have been talking to the City Council about this concept for over three years and finally we are able to share it with everyone.

“Jonathan, my business partner in Big Feed lives overlooking the park and we have always thought this wonderful tree-lined street would provide such a stunning backdrop for an event of this type.”

Jonathan Stipanovsky of Big Feed said: “We’ve been long-term friends and collaborators with Mark and his team at Melting Pot.

“We pull together the very best in street food from around the world and they do exactly the same thing in terms of music, so the partnership works really well.

“We have also worked closely with Mini Manoeuvres for many years, and they consistently deliver the very best experience for kids so we are thrilled they’re part of our event also.”

“Mini Manoeuvres will have face painters, balloon modellers, arts and craft areas, great DJs and live performers all included in the ticket price.”

Mark MacKechnie of Melting Pot said: “Everyone at Melting Pot is delighted to be working with the Big Feed crew and also our friends at Mini Manoeuvres.

“Everyone is bringing something special to the table and I can’t wait to see the results. You couldn’t ask for more with the event location – this is an event at the heart of the West End that has something for everyone.

“From a Melting Pot perspective, we’ll make sure everyone is on the dancefloor at the Bandstand until close.”

Tickets are on sale NOW with limited capacity over the five sessions. Tickets are priced at £12 for adults and £6 for under 16’s.