Kevin Bridges spotted enjoying the Glasgow sunshine at popular Partick bar

The comedian posed alongside West Side Tavern owner Josh Barr for a photo on Saturday afternoon on the same day where he was also spotted backstage at TRNSMT festival. Bridges is a big fan of Irish band Fontaines D.C. with him and his wife Kerry being pictured backstage with the band at the OVO Hydro in December.

Taking to social media, West Side Tavern said: “Big love to the main man Kevin Bridges for joining us for an absolute scorcher of a day yesterday!”

West Side Tavern are no strangers to welcoming famous faces through their doors as the likes of Olivia Rodrigo, James McAvoy and Gerard Butler have also enjoyed drinks at the bar beside Kelvinhall subway.

Here are nine other favourite spots of Kevin Bridges in Glasgow.

1 . Cafe Strange Brew Kevin Bridges enjoyed brunch at Cafe Strange Brew in Glasgow's Southside. | Cafe Strange Brew

2 . Malaga Tapas Kevin Bridges is a regular at Malaga Tapas and has been spotted at a couple of their restaurants. He was even spotted celebrating Spain’s Euro 2024 win over England with Malaga Tapas co-owner Jamie Gonazalez-Bradley. | Supplied

3 . La Lanterna West End Kevin Bridges has been pictured a couple of times enjoying a meal at La Lanterna West End. Here he is pictured alongside actor Peter Mullan at the restaurant in 2019. | La Lanterna West End