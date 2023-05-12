Staff at Peter's Bakery in Kirkintilloch are on cloud nine after scooping a top award at the Scottish Baker of The Year Awards last week.

Peter’s Bakery took top prize in the Morning Roll category in the prestigious Scottish Baker of the Year Awards

That saw the Merkland Drive team walk home with the award for 'best roll in the central Scotland'.

But not only that, they then went onto win the national final, meaning they can proudly say that “Peter's Bakery is officially home of the best morning roll in Scotland'.

And they couldn't be happier.

Taking to social media, the team shared their success, posting: “A truly magnificent achievement for the whole team, we can’t tell you enough how immensely proud we are.

“This award is an amazing recognition of the hard work and dedication of everybody in our team.”

The competition is organised by Scottish Bakers, which supports and protects the interests of Scotland's bakery trade.

The competition was full of hotly contested categories, with bakers each asked to put forward up to 12 of their star products to be taste tested by 50 industry experts.

Competition ambassador, Mich Turner, said: “With 630 products from 70 bakers in the running, each and every one of which was assessed for appearance, the quality of the bake and taste - they can be rightly proud of their win.”

And the team went onto thank their loyal customers, adding: “None of this would be possible without you all.

“The support you give us is incredible and we are so grateful to be able to serve the community. From the bottom of our hearts, thank you all.”

Each year, judges look for the best scones, loaves, savoury items, morning rolls, individual cakes and biscuits, as well as French and Danish style pastries and 'free-from' bread, biscuits and cakes.

Prizes are awarded not just for the best products on show, but also for the best businesses with four business categories recognised.

They include, ‘craft baker of the year’ (three shops or less); ‘retail craft baker of the year’ (four shops or more); ‘wholesale baker of the year’ (no shops) and ‘bakery café of the year’ for cafés who produce the bulk of their own baked goods.