La Masa brings new taste of Mexico to city centre with tacos and tostadas
and live on Freeview channel 276
La Masa is preparing to open its doors in the space formerly occupied by seafood restaurant Scamp, promising to bring a fresh taste of Mexico to Glasgow's culinary scene.
The previous concept announced its closure on 20th January. Now a redesigned taco restaurant La Masa will introduce diners to an entirely new culinary experience.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Tacos and tostadas, barbacoa, snacks and sides, salsas and dips, desserts will be on the menu, drawing inspiration from Mexican flavours, including fish tacos and carne asada.
They say: "What sets La Masa apart is its commitment to using fresh seasonal produce, sourced locally whenever possible. From crisp lettuce and ripe tomatoes to juicy peppers and fragrant herbs, every ingredient is carefully selected to ensure the highest quality and taste in every taco.
"We take pride in crafting each taco by hand and using the freshest seasonal produce available," said head Chef Craig Maclennan. “Our dedication to quality and authenticity shines through in every dish we serve."
A selection of cocktails have been designed to compliment the food menu, offering a modern take on agave spirits. The menu features a series of classic cocktails infused with tequila and mezcal. La Masa will offer an array of margaritas in various flavours such as chilli, melon, and pineapple.
La Masa is set to open its doors to the public on 21st February and will be located at 26a Renfield Street.