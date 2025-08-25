Much loved city centre Mexican restaurant listed for sale in 'exciting opportunity'

A much loved Mexican restaurant in Glasgow city centre has been put up for sale.

La Masa Taco Bar has been put on sale according to Scottish Business Agency. The popular city centre venue has been listed for sale with an annual rent of £45,000 + VAT.

La Masa Taco Bar opened in early 2024. | Contributed

According to its listing, the 26A Renfield Street unit can hold 45+ covers and has 21 years remaining on its lease. Scottish Business Agency said that it is an “exciting opportunity” for those looking to establish themselves, or expand their offering in Glasgow’s hospitality scene.

The description reads: “La Masa Taco Bar is a well-appointed, fully equipped hospitality venue designed to cater to a diverse clientele. Internally, it comfortably seats over 45 guests, creating an inviting and lively atmosphere perfect for casual dining and social gatherings. The fully fitted kitchen with full extraction ensures efficient food preparation, while the dedicated bar area enhances drink service and customer engagement.

“The basement level includes a walk-in chiller, additional food prep and storage facilities, and modern toilet facilities, supporting smooth daily operations. Its strategic city centre location and comprehensive features make La Masa Taco Bar an exceptional opportunity for entrepreneurs looking to establish or expand in Glasgow’s thriving hospitality scene.”

La Masa Taco Bar opened its doors in 2024, replacing Scamp.

