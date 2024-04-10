Lagom Bakery to open on Great Western Road with ice cream, pastries and coffee

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Lagom Bakery will feature a full menu of breakfast, lunch, cakes and pastries alongside serving Scottish ice cream and locally roasted coffee.

John Traynor was a personal chef and organised pop-up dining clubs before opening La Pastina, an Italian style deli on Byres Road. Late last year he opened Serendipity West, a cafe at 657 Great Western Road that has become a popular local brunch spot.

Confirming details on the new opening, John told me: “Lagom is not only our new venue, it’s a hub for all our baked goods for the other units, we have always baked fresh but we have stepped up our game to make all our pastries from scratch with a very talented team of bakers.”

Lagom will open for breakfast and lunch at the end of the month. They will offer takeaway food and drinks before introducing afternoon tea. They also plan to introduce afternoon tea and then open later into the night with a seasonal dinner menu.

John tells me: “The name means “not too much, not too little, the right amount”. That’s has a bigger meaning for us with the size of the venue, what it can offer not only the Lagom’s customers but our existing customers in La pastina and Serendipity with having the team of bakers within the unit.”

The breakfast and lunch menu features brunch bowls of hot smoked salmon, smashed avocado, taramasalata, toasted sourdough, salsa verde, spinach and dishes like poached eggs on toasted focaccia, za'atar spiced beans, feta, roast aubergine, pomegranate and sumac dressing.