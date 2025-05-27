Landmark Hyndland restaurant and brunch spot sold to new owner

The prominent restaurant in the West End has been sold in an off-market deal.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

One of the best known neighbourhood restaurants in the West End has changed hands. Glasgow entrepreneur Oli Norman, the owner of the itison deals website and local venues including Brel and Maggie’s Rock n’ Rodeo has sold Epicures in Hyndland in an off-market deal that was brokered by Alan Creevy, director at CDLH Hospitality and Leisure Surveyors.

The company confirmed the "successful sale of the renowned West End restaurant Epicures" on Hyndland Road. The buyer is Walter Barratt, a hospitality operator who has returned to Glasgow after a period in Los Angeles.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

CDLH said: "Mr Barratt brings a wealth of experience and a fresh perspective to this exciting new venture. Located in a prime West End location, Epicures has long been celebrated for its exceptional food, stylish ambiance, and loyal customer base. This discreet transaction underscores the continued strength and buoyancy of the market for well-located bars and restaurants in Glasgow.

"Despite broader economic considerations, demand for established and reputable businesses in prime areas remains robust, with discerning buyers actively seeking opportunities."

Alan Creevy, of CDLH, said: "We are delighted to have facilitated this transaction, bringing together two prominent figures in the hospitality sector. The off-market nature of the sale reflects the confidential and strategic approach often required for premium assets like Epicures. This deal further highlights the enduring appeal of Glasgow's West End and the appetite for quality hospitality businesses.

"The sale of Epicures marks an exciting new chapter for the restaurant and for Glasgow's dynamic culinary landscape. Both the vendor and purchaser are well-respected figures, and this transition promises continued success for this iconic West End destination."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Known as Epicures of Hyndland, a brunch spot during the day and wine bar at night, the restaurant was bought by Oli Norman in 2019 and given a £250,000 makeover before reopening with a new look. In 2022, the kitchen was operated in a partnership with Michelin-star Glasgow restaurant Cail Bruich.

In November last year, the council’s licensing committee heard that Epicures had “struggled to find its feet” since the pandemic and management were planning to change the venue into a “sophisticated piano bar”, as changes to the licence were approved

Licensing lawyer Audrey Junner, representing itison, said: “Since covid the venue has really struggled to find its feet again, so Oli [Norman], who is the owner of itison and Epicures, believes it is time for a rethink. The concept which they have landed on is that of a sophisticated piano bar. Day time trade would remain very much as it is now, but instead of being a pure bar/restaurant at nights, the focus would switch to being dining alongside entertainment.”

“Customers are looking for more when they venture out,” Ms Junner said. “They are going out less so when they do go, they are seeking out dining options which are a bit different and offer them more for their money.”.