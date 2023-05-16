Leading Milngavie restaurant group on the look out for new general manager

One of Milngavie's leading eateries is on the hunt for a new manager.

Finsbay Ventures are looking for a new general manager to join the team “due to expansion”.

The group already runs four venues, including the original Finsbay Lounge in the heart of the town centre, Finsbay Flat Iron in Glasgow's West End, Charlie's Loft and Fullbacks, both on Stewart Street in Milngavie.

The job advert reads: “A fantastic opportunity has arisen – due to expansion we are looking for that exceptional person to join our small business.

“The position will be based in Milngavie and part of a busy restaurant with a bustling bar.“The ideal candidate will have a real passion and enthusiasm for the industry, keen to work in a dynamic small business that is looking to grow.

“The candidate will have restaurant experience and will also have had experience working and managing events.

"They will be given a large element of autonomy – a venue that can have its managers identity put it on it.”

Independently owned, the Finsbay brand prides itself on “fresh food and tasty drinks” that “serves the local community”.The successful candidate would work closely with the head chef and management team on developing both the food, staff and venue.

Experience is required, including detailed knowledge of drinks and food service, as well as a solid grasp of wage and stock control measures.

Finsbay was first opened in 2016, with Scotland internationals and former Glasgow Warriors stars, Al Kellock and Stuart Hogg part of the team behind the venture.

Since then, they have added three more venues to the portfolio since then.

In January this year, the team behind Finsbay to the 'drastic decision' to close their Main Street venue temporarily because of rising costs.

That saw the venue closed for four weeks to steady the tide, with the owners citing the soaring costs of staff, power and raw ingredients.