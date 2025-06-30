Lewis Capaldi spotted celebrating Glastonbury return at popular Partick bar

The singer was out and about in the West End over the weekend after making his return to live music.

After a terrific return to the Pyramid Stage at Glastonbury, Lewis Capaldi was spotted out and about at the weekend at Partick favourite, the West Side Tavern.

The 28-year-old singer appeared on the Pyramid Stage, for a surprise set on Friday evening, two years after an emotional performance at Glastonbury when festival-goers lent their vocal support as he struggled to finish his set. He took a touring break in 2023 to deal with the impact of his Tourette’s diagnosis and the symptoms that were exasperated the gruelling schedule associated with his meteoric rise to global fame.

Taking to social media, West Side Tavern said: “Big love to the comeback kid Lewis Capaldi for joining us to celebrate his incredible return to Glastonbury this weekend!”

On Friday, Capaldi released new single ‘Survive’ - a bold new anthem that underscores a challenging period in his career that led to a tough unifying moment as the Pyramid Stage crowd helped carry an emotional Capaldi over the finish line. “Most nights I fear that I’m not enough, I’ve had my share of Monday mornings when I can’t get up” sings Capaldi in a brutally honest track that addresses mental health challenges of self-doubt and despair, but comes out swinging in a chorus full of defiance - “I swear to God I’ll survive, if it kills me to, I’m gonna’ get up and try, if it’s the last thing I’ll do”.

‘Survive’ also sees Lewis re-united with close collaborator Romans, who co-wrote his global hit ‘Someone You Loved’, that extraordinarily turned 10x Platinum earlier this year. The new track arrives off the back of a run of Scottish warm up shows in May that saw Lewis return to the stage as a guest of mental health charity CALM, in celebration of Mental Health Awareness Week.

West Side Tavern are no strangers to welcoming famous faces through their doors as the likes of Olivia Rodrigo, James McAvoy and Gerard Butler have also enjoyed drinks at the bar beside Kelvinhall subway.