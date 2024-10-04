Lewis Capaldi spotted enjoying pizza at new Glasgow West End spot

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Lewis Capaldi has been spotted out and about in Glasgow’s West End

Scottish singer-songwriter Lewis Capaldi was recently captured enjoying pizza at a new West End spot.

The Glasgow-born singer was pictured at Sear’s Pizza on Chancellor Street after he popped in to sample their classic New York style thin-crust slice.

Sear’s Pizza is the brainchild of Daryl Leach (founder of Baked Pizza Al Tagilo), Paul Beveridge (founder of Ramen Dayo!) and Tom Lauckner (co-founder of Piece Glasgow).

The interior, curated by Paul, is reminiscent of an 80s/90s New York Deli with exposed brick, wood panelled walls, an 80’s style menu board, self-serve soda fountain, NYC imagery, neon signage, counter service and a case filled with pizza pies.

Capaldi likes to get out and about in Glasgow with the singer being spotted at the University Cafe just up the road a few months back.

He is currently taking a break from touring due to struggles with his health and last appeared on stage at Glastonbury Festival last year when he fought on through his set despite losing his voice.