Lewis Capaldi spotted enjoying pizza at new Glasgow West End spot
Scottish singer-songwriter Lewis Capaldi was recently captured enjoying pizza at a new West End spot.
The Glasgow-born singer was pictured at Sear’s Pizza on Chancellor Street after he popped in to sample their classic New York style thin-crust slice.
Sear’s Pizza is the brainchild of Daryl Leach (founder of Baked Pizza Al Tagilo), Paul Beveridge (founder of Ramen Dayo!) and Tom Lauckner (co-founder of Piece Glasgow).
The interior, curated by Paul, is reminiscent of an 80s/90s New York Deli with exposed brick, wood panelled walls, an 80’s style menu board, self-serve soda fountain, NYC imagery, neon signage, counter service and a case filled with pizza pies.
Capaldi likes to get out and about in Glasgow with the singer being spotted at the University Cafe just up the road a few months back.
He is currently taking a break from touring due to struggles with his health and last appeared on stage at Glastonbury Festival last year when he fought on through his set despite losing his voice.
