Lewis Capaldi's Glasgow: 8 of Lewis Capaldi's favourite bars in Glasgow for a pint

After being born in Glasgow in the mid-1990s, Capaldi moved to East Whitburn in West Lothian where he grew up. He has always had a strong connection to the city with many of his early gigs taking place in Glasgow.

Many Glaswegians have bumped into Capaldi on a night out in the city with him being a real man about town so we wanted to highlight some of his favourite places that he likes to head to whenever he fancies a drink with mates.

Here are eight of Lewis Capaldi’s favourite bars in Glasgow for a pint.

1 . Slouch Lewis Capaldi was spotted pulling pints at Slouch in the city centre back in July 2019. 203-205 Bath Street, Glasgow G2 4HZ. | Slouch

2 . Stag and Thistle Capaldi was spotted enjoying outdoor pints at the Stag and Thistle in Glasgow's Southside back in 2020. 778 Pollokshaws Road, Glasgow G41 2AE. | Stag and Thistle

3 . Jinty McGuinty's Lewis Capaldi was spotted facetiming pal Ed Sheeran as he enjoyed pints of Guinness at Jinty McGuinty's on St Patrick's Day back in 2023. 29 Ashton Lane, Glasgow G12 8SJ. | Jinty McGuinty's