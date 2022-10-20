Lidl: work starts on new Glasgow store - this is when it will open

Work on a new Lidl store has started.

The supermarket chain announced the beginning of the fit-out works of its brand new supermarket in the West End.

The new store, on Crow Road at Anniesland Cross, will be the latest Lidl in the city and is set to open in Spring 2023.

Situated in the former Mothercare unit, the new premises will have a 1405m2 sales area and feature facilities including an in-store bakery and customer toilets with baby changing.

The Anniesland store will deliver around 40 jobs to Glasgow.