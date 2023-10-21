Little Punks: A new kids menu for wee rebels launches at Pizza Punks

Award-winning sourdough pizza brand Pizza Punks has launched Little Punks - a brand new kids menu jam-packed with tasty toppings.

For only £8.95, little rebels can enjoy a pizza of their choice alongside a Fruitshoot and a Homemade Cookie packed with Vanilla Ice Cream.

The Little Punks menu features six creative artisan pizzas for kids to choose from. If they still can’t decide, kids can design their own with a choice of unlimited toppings, all for one flat fee.

Creative new pizza toppings include Chicken Katsu - a Punk katsu sauce with mozzarella & cheddar and crunchy chicken. The Big Apple Hot Dog - Pizza Punks’ famous house red sauce, shredded mozzarella, big apple hot dog, punk ketchup and crispy onions, and Bolognese - Punks’ Bolognese, shredded mozzarella, parmesan, and house red sauce. Alternatively, kids can try the Cheeseburger, Pepperoni or keep it classic with a Margherita.

Kids can unleash a range of toppings including meatballs, sausages, chicken, pepperoni, mushroom, olives, peppers, pineapple and many more: “No extra costs, no hidden charges, just awesome, handmade in-house pizza”.

The Little Punks menu is available now at all Pizza Punks UK locations including Glasgow, Belfast, Newcastle, Leeds, Leicester, Durham, Liverpool, and Nottingham.