Local favourite to open pizza restaurant at Battlefield this weekend

The site of Pisces restaurant on the corner of Sinclair Drive in Battlefield is currently getting a makeover before reopening as Frank’s Pizza this weekend. Frank’s opening in Finnieston in 2021 and has led the charge for New York style pizza that has become a local food trend. The menu will include their signature pizzas including pepperoni, salami or sausage and peppers. Expect sides like mozzarella sticks, garlic bread knots and chicken tenders. A new addition to the Southside version of Frank’s will be wine, beer and cocktails as the new place has a drinks licence.
Check out some of the other highlights of the local pizza circuit below.
1. Basta Pizza Bar - 561 Dumbarton Road
We ran into one of the chefs of Basta while out on the lash in The Record Factory. He promised us that their pizza was without a doubt better than Paesanos. I'm sure we raised an eyebrow at the time - but they might have just been right, as sorry as I am to say that. The ingredients are top-notch, the texture is just right, and on a good day it could very well beat out Paesano for me - as sacrilegious as that is to say.
2. Paesano Pizza - 94 Miller Street & 471 Great Western Road
An obvious choice for this list, and definitely a controversial placement. It's held its spot as the greatest pizza of all time in Glasgow for years now, you just can't beat Neapolitan wood-fired pizza - but Basta is quickly improving and proving that Paesano has a real contender in the city. If Paesano want to take back their throne, they're going to have to work for it. No one ever said it was easy at the top.
3. Eusebi's - 152 Park Road
Eusebi's pizza is criminally overlooked and underrated in our opinion - avaliable on delivery, it's a great way to spend an evening with bottle of red wine and a partner (or just by yourself). The Calabrian pizza is one of the best in Glasgow - complete with a light, crispy sourdough base, spicy salami, mozzarella, rocket, and fresh tomatoes. You can't beat it.
4. Armando's Pizza - 10 Merryvale Place
Technically outside of Glasgow in Giffnock, we'll let this one slide because the pizzas are absolutely filthy (in a good way). This was actually a reader suggestion, who claimed it to be the best pizza ever created, we had to head down to the Southside to confirm and it comes pretty close in our opinion.
