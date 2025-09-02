Glasgow has become a city where coffee culture thrives. Wander through its neighbourhoods and you’ll find that each corner of the city has its own café to represent the area’s personality, from laid-back brunch spots to wee espresso bars and takeaway cafes beside local parks.

A new generation of Glasgow cafes have become creative hubs and local living rooms for the community. In the West End, you might sip your cortado surrounded by students and writers, notebooks open beside laptops. In the Southside, family-run cafés spill out onto pavements with dogs snoozing under tables. In the East End, pared-back roasteries now showcase single-origin beans while playing music at weekends. Glasgow’s standards are high when it comes to coffee, alongside the cakes, matcha, hot chocolate, pastries and brunch dishes that comes with it.