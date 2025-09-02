Glasgow has become a city where coffee culture thrives. Wander through its neighbourhoods and you’ll find that each corner of the city has its own café to represent the area’s personality, from laid-back brunch spots to wee espresso bars and takeaway cafes beside local parks.
A new generation of Glasgow cafes have become creative hubs and local living rooms for the community. In the West End, you might sip your cortado surrounded by students and writers, notebooks open beside laptops. In the Southside, family-run cafés spill out onto pavements with dogs snoozing under tables. In the East End, pared-back roasteries now showcase single-origin beans while playing music at weekends. Glasgow’s standards are high when it comes to coffee, alongside the cakes, matcha, hot chocolate, pastries and brunch dishes that comes with it.
Take a tour of 14 neighbourhood cafes that represent the local coffee scene.
1. Showa Coffee House
After closing their popular business in Lerwick last year, Terence Tsao and Emilu Hasegawa brought Showa Coffee House to the southside of Glasgow next week with cakes, onigiri croissants, coffee and matcha. Find them at 34 Minard Road, G41 2HW. | Showa
2. Hinba
Hinba started on the west coast of Scotland, selecting and roasting all their coffee on the Isle of Seil. As well as their flagship shop in Oban, they have a specialty coffee shop in Glasgow. Look for their distinctive forest green shopfront on Dumbarton Road for Hebridean-roasted coffee, brunch dishes and pastries. 86 Dumbarton Rd, G11 6NX | Hinba
3. Papercup
They started out here introducing their specialty coffee and attracting the brunch bunch in 2012. Since then they have built a reputation for a top espressos and meals featuring organic meats and fresh farm eggs. In normal times, expect “positive vibes and uplifting tunes”. The kind of relaxed, friendly neighbourhood café that you would like at the end of your street. Order the muffuletta: a New Orleans pressed focaccia with cold and cured meats, peppers, olives and cheese. 603 Great Western Road, G12 8HX. | Papercup
4. Cafe Strange Brew
A compact, cool and dog-friendly cafe in Shawlands. Go for Glasgow’s best brunch with quirky, colourful creations like a pancake stack with cinnamon spiked plums, blackberries, white chocolate sauce, vanilla ice cream, hazelnut and oat brown butter crumble or a baked eggs skillet with confit duck, roast butternut squash, molten blue cheese and parsley. Order espresso, macchiato, Americano, cortado or latte. 1082 Pollokshaws Rd, G41 3XA. | Cafe Strange Brew