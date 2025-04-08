Local Shettleston pub announces sudden closure after difficult 11 months

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The pub was known for its two large art deco stained glass windows.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A popular pub in Glasgow’s East End has announced their closure.

The Gartocher Pub on Shettleston Road have announced their sudden closure citing rising costs behind the decision.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Its history stretches back to 1937 when it was built by architect William Ross for publican William Ralston. This was the site of old Barrowman's pub, but the original building was pulled down in 1937.

The Gartocher

Taking to social media, the pub said: "It is with heavy hearts that we announce the closure of the pub.

"This decision has not been made lightly and follows weeks of careful consideration. Unfortunately, a nearly 100% increase in rent and additional rising costs have made it impossible to continue operating. The alternative — personally funding the business — simply isn’t sustainable.

"Over the past 11 months, we’ve poured our efforts into making this pub a place you could all enjoy, and we are deeply grateful for your support along the way. Though it wasn’t enough to overcome these challenges, we will always cherish the memories and connections created here.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"On a personal note, we, John and Allen, would like to express our heartfelt gratitude to each and every one of you for your loyalty, kindness, and support during this journey. We would also like to extend our deepest thanks to our dedicated, hardworking, and loyal staff, whose commitment and passion made this pub what it was. We couldn’t have done it without you.

“The pub will have a new steward come mid-to-late April, and we wish them every success in their journey. In the meantime, you will all be most welcome to visit our sister pub, Sparky’s Bar in Bellshill, where we’ll greet you with open arms.

“Thank you all from the bottom of our hearts.”