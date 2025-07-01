Spending time at Loch Lomond during the summer is one of our favourite things to do during the summer here at Glasgow World, so we thought we’d put together a guide to some of the best places to eat around one of Scotland’s most beautiful spaces.

Right up and down the coast, and in the middle, of Loch Lomond, restaurants have taking advantage of the incredible scenery to offer up some of the best dining experiences available in Scotland.

Keep reading and discover six places to eat in and around Loch Lomond this summer.

1 . Oak Tree Inn, Balmaha The Oak Tree Inn is sat right on the banks of Loch Lomond. It offers up a brilliant menu with meals beside the restaurant's fireplace a particular highlight. Rated 4.3 from 2,317 reviews on Trip Advisor. | Google Maps

2 . Skoosh, Drymen Skoosh in Drymen is a favourite near Loch Lomond. It received a score of 4.7 from 249 reviews on Trip Advisor | Google Maps

3 . The Village Rest, Luss One of our favourite spots to head to for a bite to eat in Luss is at the Village Rest where you will be made to feel welcome at any time of the day. It is rated 4.4 from 1,669 reviews on Trip Advisor. | Village Rest

4 . Inchmurrin Restaurant, Inchmurrin Now this is the definition of a hidden gem. Located on the island of Inchmurrin, it's more than worth the effort in getting there. Rated 4.5 from 109 reviews on Trip Advisor. | Inchmurrin Restaurant