A long-serving Glasgow city centre bar is set to be given a refurbishment.

Sky Blue Scotland Ltd, owner of The Press Bar on Albion Street, has applied to give the bar a makeover.

The applicants feel that, given Covid restrictions are easing, now is the right time to upgrade the entrance to the pub and attract new customers.

The Press Bar could be given a new look.