Croftfoot pub owned by late Celtic legend put up for sale after 33 years

The pub in Glasgow’s Southside recently went under a makeover before being placed on the market

A loved Croftfoot pub which was owned by Celtic legend Harry Hood has been put up for sale after over 30 years.

The former Hoops forward bought the premises back in 1978 with it taking ten years to secure planning permission to turn The Croft into a pub in what was one of Glasgow Southside’s ‘dry areas’

It would not be until the early nineties that Hood’s perseverance would pay off when The Croft opened as a community pub serving food, entertaining customers and showing live sports.

Lisini

After over 30 years of serving the community, the family business Lisini Pub Company have put the pub up for sale. Christie and Co are managing the sale of the business which has an asking price in excess of £1.35 million.

The managing director of Lisini, Grant Hood said: “The decision to sell The Croft has not been an easy one. The Croft has been a cherished part of the Hood family for many years and has been in sole ownership of The Hoods. "Our commitment to the community and our patrons has always been at the heart of everything we do at Lisini. “Since our inception in 1969, Lisini Pub Company has earned a reputation for exceptional service, quality hospitality, and strong community ties. "The decision to sell The Croft is part of a broader strategy to streamline our operations and invest more deeply in our venues and the development and well-being of our employees.

“The sale of The Croft will allow us to focus on our remaining venues, Angels Hotel, Dalziel Park Hotel, Parkville Hotel, and The Castle Rooms, and will ensure we can continue to provide the highest standard of service and hospitality our guests have come to expect.

“We remain deeply committed to our community and our team members. Our team is the backbone of our company, and we are dedicated to providing them with the resources, training, and support they need to excel in their roles and advance their careers.

“While the sale of The Croft marks a significant change, it also opens new opportunities for Lisini Pub Company and we are committed to enhancing the experiences at our remaining venues and exploring new ways to serve our customers and community better.