Luxury hotel Mar Hall placed into administration
Five star hotel Marr Hall Golf and Spa Resort in Renfrewshire’s faces an uncertain future after the business was placed into administration.
The stately home hotel, located on a 240-acre woodland estate in Bishopton, currently employs over 100 staff. A message on the resort’s Facebook page yesterday said: “We are currently experiencing some technical issues with our phone lines Please email [email protected] for any queries. We hope to have this resolved quickly.”
Management consulting company EY-Parthenon’s Turnaround and Restructuring Strategy team were appointed as joint administrators of Mar Estates Limited on Tuesdayand routes to a potential sale will now be sought. The hotel will continue to trade while options are explored, the administrators said.
A statement reads: “On August 22, 2023, Andrew Dolliver, Kris Aspin and Luke Charleton of EY-Parthenon’s Turnaround and Restructuring Strategy team were appointed as Joint Administrators of Mar Estates Limited, trading as Mar Hall Golf & Spa Resort (“the Resort”).
“The Resort continues to trade on a business-as-usual basis. Existing bookings and gift vouchers remain valid. Any customer enquiries should be directed to [email protected].
“The Resort will be marketed for sale, with the Joint Administrators anticipating significant interest for this high-profile asset.
“Experienced hotel operators Michels & Taylor have been instructed to support the Joint Administrators in managing the Resort, pending a sale.”
Mar Hall, 30 minute drive from Glasgow is a popular wedding venue, afternoon tea destination and relaxation retreat with a course designed by golf architect Dave Thomas, set in expansive grounds.
Famous guests that have stayed at the hotel included Liam Gallagher, Kylie Minogue, Harry Styles, Neil Diamond, the Scotland National Football Team, Katy Perry, Robbie Williams, Beyoncé, Coldplay, Take That, Bob Dylan, Mike Tyson, Marisa Tomei and Brad Pitt.