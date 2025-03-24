Major American fast food brand Wendy's to open first ever Glasgow store in 2025

New Wendy’s restaurants will open in Blackpool, Glasgow, Grays (Lakeside), Watford, and York in the coming months

American fast food brand Wendy’s have today announced progress in its UK expansion strategy. The brand is on track to open its 50th UK restaurant in 2025, a year that will also see Wendy’s establish its presence in Scotland, Ireland and Romania for the first time.

New Wendy’s restaurants will open in Blackpool, Glasgow, Grays (Lakeside), Watford, and York in the coming months, creating over 150 jobs, each with competitive salaries and benefits. Wendy’s is also investing approximately $70M in its Build-To-Suit program in 2025 to accelerate restaurant expansion in the U.S., Canada and the UK. The Glasgow restaurant will be on Sauchiehall Street.

Michael Clarke, Managing Director, Europe for The Wendy’s Company said, "We see huge potential in the UK market, with plans to add more than 150 new restaurants across the UK and surrounding countries by 2028.

“This year, we will focus on accelerating our expansion efforts so more people across the UK can enjoy Wendy’s craveable menu and exceptional customer hospitality. We have a solid foundation in the market and believe we are well-positioned to accelerate our growth trajectory even further.

"Wendy's franchisees are at the heart of the brand’s expansion plans, both in the UK and internationally, and strong franchise partnerships enable us to grow at scale.

"We're deeply committed to supporting our UK franchisees and making co-investments through our Build-To-Suit program, which is a key incentive for them to grow with us.”

This model aims to accelerate the brand’s restaurant expansion in the UK, deliver strong returns, and enable faster investment payback for franchisees. Ultimately, Wendy’s intends to engage with both established and new franchise partners to build even more Wendy's restaurants in the UK.

The latest UK pipeline is part of Wendy's broader international growth strategy, which will see 70% of Wendy’s expansion occur outside the U.S., with plans to reach 2,000 international restaurants by 2028.

What’s on the UK menu at Wendy’s?

Wendy's sets itself apart with fresh, quality ingredients! Sink your teeth into signature brand favourites like the Baconator - a juicy double-patty masterpiece with crispy Applewood smoked bacon – the half-pound Dave’s Double, the Spicy Chicken Sandwich, and of course, the cool and creamy classic Frosty dessert.

But that's not all – Wendy's also offers a range of items tailored to Brits, including the Avocado Chicken Club, multiple variations of Chicken Wraps, and chicken nuggets made from whole chicken breast fillet.

New treats have also made their way onto the menu, including limited edition Halloumi Fries—crispy, golden-fried halloumi pieces, —and the light and fluffy Cinnamon Mini Doughnuts, dusted in sugar and cinnamon as a sweet finish to your meal.

Plus, keep an eye out for the new Sweet N’ Smokey BBQ Cheeseburger and Chicken Sandwich, both slathered in Wendy’s secret BBQ sauce, and the new Raspberry Frosty launching on Tuesday, 25 March.

Sweet N' Smokey BBQ Cheeseburger: Indulge in the perfect blend of bold flavours with the new Sweet N’ Smokey BBQ Cheeseburger. This mouth-watering creation comes in a single, double or triple half-pound* of fresh beef options, with a succulent secret BBQ sauce, Heinz® mayo, American cheese, crispy onions along with our renowned crispy Applewood smoked bacon. Every bite offers a delicious contrast of smoky, sweet, and savoury notes, making it a burger experience like no other.

Sweet N' Smokey BBQ Chicken Sandwich: If chicken is more your thing, try Wendy’s Sweet N’ Smokey BBQ Chicken Sandwich featuring our famous grilled, classic or spicy whole breast chicken fillet, iconic secret BBQ sauce, Heinz mayo, American cheese, crispy onions along with our renowned crispy Applewood smoked bacon. Every bite offers a delicious contrast of smoky, sweet, and savoury notes, making it a burger experience like no other.

Raspberry Frosty: Wendy’s signature Chocolate or Vanilla Frosty now with a raspberry sauce swirl and topped with crushed chocolate curls. A must-try for Frosty lovers looking for something uniquely delicious!

Wendy's also has you covered in the morning with their famous breakfast menu, featuring the Breakfast Baconator, Classic Egg & Cheese Sandwiches, the new Egg Double Stack with two freshly cracked eggs, and a range of high-quality coffee options including Flat Whites, Cappuccinos and Lattes.

We previously reported that Wendy’s submitted a planning application to begin works on 139 Sauchiehall Street, directly across from the Savoy Centre back in November 2024.