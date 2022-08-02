Make mine a whisky spinach: how your hometown shapes your drinking habits

Jura Whisky has whipped up a range of city-specific serves tailored to the tastes of the nation.
What’s more, those looking to shake up their whisky serves this summer can claim a free bottle of Fever-Tree mixer with every bottle of Jura Journey or 10 Year Old bought instore at Sainsburys, Tesco, Asda, Morrisons, Waitrose and Co Op while stocks last. Cheers!
London
Most Popular
Palate preferences: Sweet, fruity, and smooth. Garnished with fruit and a cocktail umbrella. Moderately adventurous cocktail drinkers.
Jura Whisky serve: Jura Pina Colada
50ml Jura Rum Cask
50ml Coconut milk/cream
50ml Pineapple juice
15ml Sugar syrup
Wedge of pineapple to garnish
Method: Blend all ingredients with crushed ice and serve up with a wedge of pineapple and an umbrella, of course.
Bristol
Palate preferences: Fruity, citrussy and sour. Garnished with fruit or herbs.
Jura Whisky serve: Jura Blood Orange Highball
50ml Jura 10 Year Old
Fever-Tree Blood Orange Soda
Orange slice to garnish
Method: Fill a highball glass with ice then add 50ml Jura 10 Year Old and top up with a Fever-Tree Blood Orange Soda. Garnish with a fresh orange slice.
Norwich
Palate preferences: Fruity, floral and bitter.
Jura Whisky serve: Jura & Stormy
50ml Jura Rum Cask
Squeeze of fresh lime
Splash of sugar syrup
Fever-Tree Ginger Beer
Bitters
Method: Take 50ml of Jura Rum Cask, squeeze over some fresh lime and add a splash of sugar syrup before topping with Fever-Tree Ginger Beer. Top with a dash of bitters.
Manchester
Palate preferences: Sweet and sour. Garnished with fruit. Moderately adventurous cocktail drinkers.
Jura Whisky serve: Jura Espresso Martini
40ml Jura Journey
10ml Coffee liqueur
10ml Sugar syrup
1 Shot fresh espresso
3 x Fresh coffee beans to garnish
Method: Add all ingredients to a cocktail shaker with ice. Shake and strain into a Martini Coupe and garnish with 3 fresh coffee beans.
Edinburgh
Palate preferences: Sweet and spicy. Garnished with spices. Enjoy a whisky sour. Moderately adventurous cocktail drinkers.
Jura Whisky serve: Jura Sour
40ml Jura Journey
10ml Peach liqueur
10ml Sugar syrup/honey
Egg White/alternative
Bitters
Method: Add all ingredients to a cocktail shaker with ice. Shake and strain into a tumbler over ice.