Starting this weekend, the South East Asian bar and brasserie reinvents itself as an audio bar, following a comprehensive hi-fi overhaul and the installation of a bespoke, state-of-the-art sound system designed by sound engineers to elevate late-night cocktails and dining to an unparalleled auditory experience - a first for Scotland. With DJs from Belle & Sebastian and Sub Club already signed up to play, Mamasan enters a new era as the country’s first dedicated listening bar.
The first roster of DJs have been announced for Easter weekend
- Fri 29th - David Babarossa (Tighten Up)
- Sat 30th - Phil Rose (Midnight Riot)
- Sun 31st - Nick Peacock (Buff Club)
Harri from Sub Club appears Friday 5th April, Chris Geddes of Belle & Sebastian on Saturday 7th April with Andy Piacentini of Melting Pot on Friday 12th April.
Originating from 1950s Japan, the listening bar concept blends dining with audiophile-grade music listening. These venues, which emerged in Tokyo's small bars, cafes, and record stores, serve as a hub for music lovers seeking a relaxed environment to appreciate high-fidelity sound.
The new Mamasan direction will focus on bar, BBQ and records. The debut roster of DJs includes Chris Geddes of Belle & Sebastian fame (pictured), Harri from Sub Club, Nick Peacock from The Buff Club and session drummer and DJ Toni McVey, who plays with Joesef, and recently completed a tour with Jungle.
Alongside the music, guests can enjoy cocktails from Mamasan’s bar or enjoy a brand-new Thai BBQ menu, featuring innovative sharing dishes, all cooked over coal on a bespoke grill. With fire at the heart of so many South East Asian flavours, Ali Borer of London’s renowned Thai BBQ restaurant, The Smoking Goat, and Mamasan head chef Finn Steel Perkins have crafted the menu together in a collaboration.
All of Mamasan’s fish, meat and produce are slowly cooked or smoked over fire, using a combination of charcoal, wood
and freshly pressed coconut husks to develop a real depth of flavour.
