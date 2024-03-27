Starting this weekend, the South East Asian bar and brasserie reinvents itself as an audio bar, following a comprehensive hi-fi overhaul and the installation of a bespoke, state-of-the-art sound system designed by sound engineers to elevate late-night cocktails and dining to an unparalleled auditory experience - a first for Scotland. With DJs from Belle & Sebastian and Sub Club already signed up to play, Mamasan enters a new era as the country’s first dedicated listening bar.