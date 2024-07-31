Mar Hall Hotel opens il Posto restaurant with new Italian-inspired menu

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A new menu launches il Posto restaurant at the five-star Mar Hall Hotel, Golf and Spa Resort.

The culinary team at five-star Mar Hall are introducing il Posto, serving Italian favourites with a Scottish twist, overlooking the championship golf course at the hotel. The new dining experience will serve lunch and dinner in the restaurant with a bar for guests to enjoy a drink on the patio.

Led by Executive Head Chef Tony Tapia, the menu is a Glaswegian chef's tribute to his Italian favourites. Tony previously worked for Ken McCulloch at Dakota Hotel Group and has worked alongside Rick Stein and Michel Roux Jr.

Mar Hall will work with local and regional supplier including McCaskey Butchers, Argyll Smokery and the nearby Barnhill Farm to bring fresh seafood, vegetables and premium beef to il Posto.

il Posto

Tony Tapia, Executive Head Chef at Mar Hall Hotel, Golf & Spa Resort, said: “It’s great to relaunch our new modern Scottish pizzeria and bar il Posto. We’ve designed the menu to offer a unique culinary experience that seamlessly blends Italian influences with Scottish craft while focusing on simplicity and freshness.

“With its friendly and relaxed atmosphere, we believe il Posto will become a favourite with locals and visiting guests alike.”

On the Menu: ‘Nduja and chicken pizza, tender stem broccoli and corn (£14); ravioli with peas, lemon and mint (£12); tuna salad with cannellini beans, red onion and parsley (£12); tiramisu with hazelnut praline & cocoa nibs (£8).

Mar Hall Hotel, Golf & Spa Resort has also started an exciting summer music series to showcase fantastic local talent. The series features one standout performance every second Saturday of the month, hosted in the Grand Hall. The live music began on Saturday 27 July at 8pm. The three-hour performances are complimentary for all to enjoy and run until Saturday 7 September.

A multi-million-pound renovation led by Align Partners, on behalf of Dutco, continues to reposition Mar Hall Hotel, Golf & Spa Resort as a luxury five-star Scottish destination.

In recent months Mar Hall unveiled its newly refurbished leisure suite including a state-of-the-art gym, alongside a 20-metre swimming pool with saunas, steam rooms, relaxation space, and an outdoor thermal suite. Plans have been submitted to Renfrewshire Council to build 30 luxury woodland lodges within the grounds of Mar Hall’s 240-acre estate.