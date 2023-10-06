Mark Wright set for Christmas event at Ingliston Country Club

Mark Wright is joining the festive season in Scotland with his fans after falling in love with Ingliston Estate and Country Club in Bishopton.

The TV reality star is planning to do ‘Christmas the Wright way’ for what the Renfrewshire venue promises to be a ‘Sparklefest Spectacular’ on Saturday 2 December. Essex lad Mark, who has already visited the venue twice over for sell out events over the last two months has big plans for the night and fans will be treated to a 6:30pm drink reception, hot buffet, dancers, and entertainment in addition to his high octane DJ set until 1am in the Grand Marquee.

Mark, who is keeping tight lipped about whether his wife, ex Corrie star Michelle will be joining him on this trip said: “The whole of Ingliston Estate and Country Club is amazing and so were the crowd when I played before.

“What a gaff! I’ve had an Italian here at Palamino’s restaurant and the horses were doing a show as I ate! I can’t wait to return to see all the amazing people for Christmas and the Sparklefest Spectacular. I can’t think of anywhere else I’d rather be.”

Ingliston Estate and Country Club is just twenty minutes from Glasgow City Centre and has played host to Denise Van Outen, and Judge Jules in recent months.

Their purpose built Grand Marquee is the biggest Indoor Wedding Marquee in Scotland and cost a whopping £3.5 million to create.

The idyllic 90-acre Renfrewshire estate, just a stone’s throw from Loch Lomond and Glasgow Airport, called in specialists to help with the awesome build which also boasts a super amped state of the art sound system, glittering chandeliers, wall to ceiling fairy lights, and bespoke flooring.

The magical Grand Marquee can also be split into sections for weddings of anything from a hundred to up to five hundred people. A gold-plated bridal suite and gold finished toilets for guests also adjoin the luxurious draped venue which has its own separate VIP entrance and a separate green room for any performers.

The latest development at the fairytale wedding destination and hotel, which also has a selection of deluxe lodges for other guests, joins its offering of other wedding suites including the modern Connemara Suite designed by TV stylist John Amabile and the decadent Salerno Suite, housing furniture and much of its 20’s styled interior direct from London’s Savoy hotel - with original art deco pieces.

Lynne McDermott, Head of Special Events said: “Mark Wright is the perfect addition to our Christmas line up which has events for all the family. Magnificent surroundings, luxurious accommodation and beautiful decor await you at Ingliston.“There is nowhere else like this in Scotland, and perhaps even the UK.

“We’ve just launched our fabulous new wedding brochure so people can see the extent of what’s on offer. ““This is a dream destination and we can make your event, big or small, a truly memorable experience.”

Ingliston are also looking forward to welcome guests for their spooky Halloween Masquerade Ball with entertainment, two course meal and fizz on Saturday 28 October for £45.

On the Menu: Palomino’s Restaurant and Cocktail Bar