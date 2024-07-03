Martin Compston spotted ordering fish and chips from popular seaside chippy
and live on Freeview channel 276
Martin Compston has been spotted out and about and popped into an award-winning chippy which is a favourite of Glaswegians whenever they head for a trip doon the watter.
The Line of Duty star was pictured with staff at the Fish Works chippy in Largs where he had stopped by for a bite to eat with staff being delighted to see him.
Taking to their social media, Fish Works said: The Fish Works Team were delighted to have a visit from Martin Compston at the weekend, it was a pleasure to serve you and your family.
"Lovely to meet you all, not just an amazing actor but passionate Scotsman too!!"
Fish Works have been recognised with multiple awards in recent years with them being recognised as the third best takeaway in the National Fish & Chips Awards in 2023.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.