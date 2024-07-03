Martin Compston spotted ordering fish and chips from popular seaside chippy

Declan McConville
By Declan McConville
Published 3rd Jul 2024, 09:29 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now
The Line of Duty star visited the chippy over the weekend which is a favourite spot for Glaswegians

Martin Compston has been spotted out and about and popped into an award-winning chippy which is a favourite of Glaswegians whenever they head for a trip doon the watter.

The Line of Duty star was pictured with staff at the Fish Works chippy in Largs where he had stopped by for a bite to eat with staff being delighted to see him.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Fish Works

Taking to their social media, Fish Works said: The Fish Works Team were delighted to have a visit from Martin Compston at the weekend, it was a pleasure to serve you and your family.

"Lovely to meet you all, not just an amazing actor but passionate Scotsman too!!"

Fish Works have been recognised with multiple awards in recent years with them being recognised as the third best takeaway in the National Fish & Chips Awards in 2023. 

Its not the first time this year that the Greenock-born actor has been pictured out and about with Compston also making appearances at King Tut’s Wah Wah Hut, BAaD and The Press Bar.

Related topics:GlasgowSocial mediaTakeaway

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.