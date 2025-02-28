Greenock-born Martin Compston is no stranger to Glasgow having regularly visited the city throughout his childhood.
GlasgowWorld sat down to speak to the actor at the beginning of 2024 and he spoke about his memories of the city. When asked about his favourite places in Glasgow, Martin answered "Celtic Park" before going on to talk about his favourite part of the city. "I start a new job filming in Glasgow in a few weeks and I think Finnieston is a great wee part of town now.
“Now, I've filmed a few times in Glasgow and I tend to stay in that area. There's some great eating and I like that city vibe where there's cafes and you can have a bit of a wander."
Here are some of Compston’s favourite bars in Glasgow where you might even bump into him!
