Martin Compston's Glasgow: 7 of Martin Compston's favourite bars in Glasgow for a pint

Published 28th Feb 2025, 10:38 BST
These are some of Martin Compston’s favourite bars in Glasgow that he likes to visit

Greenock-born Martin Compston is no stranger to Glasgow having regularly visited the city throughout his childhood.

GlasgowWorld sat down to speak to the actor at the beginning of 2024 and he spoke about his memories of the city. When asked about his favourite places in Glasgow, Martin answered "Celtic Park" before going on to talk about his favourite part of the city. "I start a new job filming in Glasgow in a few weeks and I think Finnieston is a great wee part of town now.

“Now, I've filmed a few times in Glasgow and I tend to stay in that area. There's some great eating and I like that city vibe where there's cafes and you can have a bit of a wander."

Here are some of Compston’s favourite bars in Glasgow where you might even bump into him!

1. The Press Bar

Martin Compston was spotted enjoying a few pints at The Press Bar in Glasgow in March 2024.

2. Brechin's Bar

Martin Compston was spotted in Brechin's Bar in Govan during the filming of Mayflies along with co-star Ashley Jensen.

3. Bag O Nails

Martin Compston was spotted along with Tony Curran, Bobby Bluebell, Peter Mullan, Colin McCreadie and James McAnerney in Partick's Bag O' Nails watching Celtic take on Rangers.

4. Kitty O'Shea's

Celtic-daft Martin Compston dropped into Kitty O'Shea's on Waterloo Street when his side took on Rangers back in May 2022. He was videoed chanting "Come on you bhoys in green."

