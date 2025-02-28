Greenock-born Martin Compston is no stranger to Glasgow having regularly visited the city throughout his childhood.

GlasgowWorld sat down to speak to the actor at the beginning of 2024 and he spoke about his memories of the city. When asked about his favourite places in Glasgow, Martin answered "Celtic Park" before going on to talk about his favourite part of the city. "I start a new job filming in Glasgow in a few weeks and I think Finnieston is a great wee part of town now.

“Now, I've filmed a few times in Glasgow and I tend to stay in that area. There's some great eating and I like that city vibe where there's cafes and you can have a bit of a wander."

Here are some of Compston’s favourite bars in Glasgow where you might even bump into him!

1 . The Press Bar Martin Compston was spotted enjoying a few pints at The Press Bar in Glasgow in March 2024. | The Press Bar

2 . Brechin's Bar Martin Compston was spotted in Brechin's Bar in Govan during the filming of Mayflies along with co-star Ashley Jensen. | Supplied

3 . Bag O Nails Martin Compston was spotted along with Tony Curran, Bobby Bluebell, Peter Mullan, Colin McCreadie and James McAnerney in Partick's Bag O' Nails watching Celtic take on Rangers. | Supplied