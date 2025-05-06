Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A free pop-up masterclass featuring some of Scotland’s top chefs will take place in Glasgow this Thursday at The Social Hub — and you’ll have the chance to try the steak yourself.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

As a warm-up event for the first-ever Meatopia in Glasgow, Nick Watkins of El Perro Negro, Robin Aitken from Margo, Ashley Bennett of Ka Pao, and Dean Parker of Celentano’s will be on hand to pre-ignite provide the best barbecue ahead of the weekend of cooking over fire, which is taking place from June 6–8 at SWG3.

Meatopia’s chefs will be at The Social Hub, Merchant City, this Thursday (May 8, from 12–2pm) – or until the meat runs out. Chefs will be grilling with prime dry-aged Scotch beef, specially sourced from Scottish farms by Quality Meat Scotland.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Taking turns at the fire, Nick, Robin, Ashley and Dean will also be on hand to chat about their methods and why simply seasoning with salt and grilling over charcoal is the ultimate way to serve premium beef.

Meatopia Glasgow is a three-day celebration of chefs cooking over fire taking over SWG3 from June 6–8. The line-up includes American pitmaster Pat Martin (as seen on Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives), Hattem Mattar, the world’s first Arab pitmaster, and fire-cooking leading lights like Melissa Thompson, Maureen Tyne, and the Hang Fire Southern Kitchen crew.

Other top Scottish chefs joining the line-up include Danny Carruthers (Sebb’s), Craig Nelson (Ox and Finch), Thomas Greer (Baba), and Roberta Hall-McCarron and Dominic Greechan (The Little Chartroom).

Mat Kemp, Creative Director of Meatopia, said: “This pop-up is an amazing opportunity to showcase some of the best naturally raised beef in the world, and what can be achieved simply using the oldest cooking method known to man, fire. How often do you get a chance to enjoy steak cooked over live fire right in the heart of town from some of Scotland's top chefs?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We couldn’t resist bringing a little smokey surprise to Merchant City to get Glasgow fired up for what’s to come. We’re so excited for the event in Glasgow and are so thankful to the many who have bought tickets and welcomed us with open arms.

Tickets for Meatopia Glasgow are on sale now at meatopia.co.uk.