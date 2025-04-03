Meatopia: New chefs added to line-up for fire-cooking barbecue extravaganza at SWG3

Pitmaster Pat Martin is coming to Glasgow as Meatopia makes its Scottish debut at SWG3 from June 6 to 8, 2025. Martin is one of the few pitmasters still carrying the torch of West Tennessee-style whole hog BBQ. Since opening world famous Martin’s Bar-B-Que Joint in 2006, he has become a TV personality with appearances on the likes of Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives and The Today Show in the United States.
He said: "I've cooked all around the world, but getting the chance to bring a flavor of Martin's Bar-B-Que to Scotland for the first time will be special. I'm excited to cook with some amazing Scottish produce and explore Glasgow's food scene while I'm there. Meatopia is a world renowned event and I can't wait to get involved in the inaugural Scottish show."
Cooking in Scotland for the first time, he joins an impressive line-up of Scottish, UK and international chefs at the live-fire cooking festival coming to Glasgow this summer. Joining Martin is Hattem Mattar, the world's first Arab pitmaster, also appearing in Glasgow for the first time. Founder of The Mattar Farm in Dubai, he’s known for his unique fusion of Middle Eastern flavors with traditional American barbecue.
Chefs and fire cooking experts Melissa Thompson and Maureen Tyne will showcase their bold Caribbean flavours at the festival. Meanwhile, Sam Evans and Shauna Quinn, the duo behind the celebrated Hang Fire Southern Kitchen in Wales, will bring their expertise in authentic Southern-style barbecue. Also making the trip from Wales will be the “Flamebaster” Chris Roberts, the host of BBC’s Chris Cooks Cymru, who will be cooking alongside event partners YETI.
The chefs from around the world will be joined by Scottish chefs, including Nick Watkins (El Perro Negro), Dean Parker (Celentano’s), Roberta Hall-McCarron & Dominic Greechan (The Little Chartroom and Ardfern), Hamish McNeil (Eleanore), Craig Grozier (Fallachan), Robin Aitken (Margo), Danny Carruthers (Sebb’s), Craig Nelson (Ox and Finch), Sandy Browning (Ka Pao), and Thomas Greer (BABA).
Creative director Mat Kemp said: “Pat Martin is one of the masters of fire cooking and we are proud that he will be among the line-up of top chefs at the festival. Anyone who has tried his food will know it’s like no other, this is the kind of once-in-a-lifetime experience we always planned to bring to Glasgow.
“I’m also really looking forward to seeing Hattem Mattar again. I first enjoyed his food at Meatopia London in 2022 and can’t wait to eat with him in Glasgow. The fact these global icons will be alongside world class Scottish chefs will make this event different to anything before. Every year, people come back to Meatopia in London because we pull out all the stops - Glasgow is no different.
Meatopia takes place at SWG3 Glasgow 6 to 8 June.
