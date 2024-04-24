Mediterraneo restaurant and cocktail bar on Ingram Street sold to new owners

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Italian restaurant and cocktail bar occupies one of the most prominent trading positions in the whole of Glasgow with an extensive position stretching the whole block between Glassford Street and Hutcheson Street.

Mediterraneo was established in 2009 by Glasgow restaurateur Mario Romano, but after his death in 2011 the business was taken over by established restaurateurs and brothers Mariano and Nunzio Russo who had previously owned a number of popular Italian restaurants including La Fiorentina.

The restaurant had been refurbished in 2019, with the bar getting a makeover only last year, and the premises can seat approximately 200 customers in the restaurant area, with seating for a further 40 customers in the cocktail bar, as well as benefitting from a large pavement seating terrace on Hutcheson Street, with additional seating on Ingram Street.

The business has been sold to father and son duo Eufemio and Romano Perella who own and operate Amore Italian restaurant, at the top of Ingram Street, as well as a number of other restaurants and fish & chip shops throughout Glasgow.

They plan to refurbish and rebrand the premises later this year. The deal was brokered off-market by restaurant sales specialist Jonathan Clough of Smith & Clough, who acts for many of the city’s top restaurateurs.

Jonathan commented “It was a real privilege to be involved in the sale of Mediterraneo, in what is one of Glasgow’s best established Italian restaurants, with a location that is second to none. I used to act for Mario Romano back in the day and remember him showing me proudly around his new restaurant, so it is nice to see the premises continue to go from strength to strength, and I look forward to seeing what the next chapter brings for this magnificent restaurant. I would like to wish Eufemio and Romano all the best with their latest venture, and am sure it will be a tremendous success. “