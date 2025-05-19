Mediterraneo restaurant on Ingram Street in the Merchant City is getting a new look this year.

Mediterraneo is shutting this next week so its new owners can carry out a four-month programme of work to transform it into a new concept.

Romano Perella, 30, is the owner of the city’s Italian favourite Amore and bought Mediterraneo last year with the intention of changing it up. Now he is thrilled to be creating a sister restaurant for Amore – but is keeping the details of the new concept under wraps for now.

Speaking about the new concept, he said: “It’s going to be a completely new concept, I think we can say it is still the very best of Italian food of course as that’s our key area of expertise.

“We are closing on Monday and we expect the work to take around four months so we should be opening just after the summer.

“It will look completely different – we have a very strong idea of the concept and how it looks and feels. We took Mediterraneo on with an idea of what we wanted to do already - the full concept wasn’t set in stone then but we have put a lot of time and energy into it.

“The core idea of what I wanted to create was there but we are now working out the last fine details and it’s coming together. I think there’s a good opportunity and I think people are wanting something new.

“The new idea is very much for people who know food, but will be welcoming to all - we’re very excited to bring something totally new to the city.”

Romano saw the opportunity when he snapped up Mediterraneo, which occupies a massive site in the middle of the city, between Merchant City and Queen Street and just off George Square.

The site will close on Monday for a massive programme of renovation and remodelling, the tired unit transforming into a stylish room and the perfect setting for the very highest calibre of food and drinks.

He said: “We’re very fortunate that Amore continues to run at capacity, I think people appreciate the quality and consistency we offer so even in these tough times we can do well.

“We’re very busy at weekends and although our concept means you never have to wait long for a table, it makes sense to have another offering close by so people can choose to wait or go to our sister restaurant.

“Of course there is much, much more to our plans than a second Amore just down the street. It’s something way, way beyond that. For once I feel this is a closure story which is actually a positive thing for the city and for the food scene here.

“Mediterraneo had its time – the new concept we are creating is the future of dining in Glasgow”