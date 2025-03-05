Menu First Look: New restaurant and bar opening at Loch Lomond

A new restaurant and bar is opening at Loch Lomond from the owners of Mharsanta and Van Winkle in Glasgow, and Tolbooth Tavern in Edinburgh. Opening its doors in April 2025, Kirk O’ The Lochs in the village of Tarbet set in a beautifully restored historic church in the heart of Loch Lomond and The Trossachs National Park.
The new venue will offer a charming and atmospheric setting for up to one hundred guests, making it an exciting new addition to Scotland's vibrant food scene.
The new menu will feature dishes including haggis lasagne,
Guests can look forward to signature Scottish dishes, fresh local produce crafted into classic recipes with a contemporary flair and an outdoor beer garden providing a relaxing space to enjoy drinks while soaking up the surroundings.
Expect Sunday lunches perfect for family gatherings, and a carefully curated selection of Scottish ales and fine malt whiskies.
