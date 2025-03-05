Menu First Look: New restaurant and bar opening at Loch Lomond

Paul Trainer
By Paul Trainer

Editor

Published 5th Mar 2025, 14:11 BST

New restaurant and bar set to open in Tarbet, Loch Lomond from owners of Glasgow Scottish restaurant Mharsanta.

A new restaurant and bar is opening at Loch Lomond from the owners of Mharsanta and Van Winkle in Glasgow, and Tolbooth Tavern in Edinburgh. Opening its doors in April 2025, Kirk O’ The Lochs in the village of Tarbet set in a beautifully restored historic church in the heart of Loch Lomond and The Trossachs National Park.

The new venue will offer a charming and atmospheric setting for up to one hundred guests, making it an exciting new addition to Scotland’s vibrant food scene.

1. Kirk O'The Lochs

The new venue will offer a charming and atmospheric setting for up to one hundred guests, making it an exciting new addition to Scotland’s vibrant food scene. | Kirk O'The Lochs

The new menu will feature dishes including haggis lasagne,

2. Kirk O'The Lochs

The new menu will feature dishes including haggis lasagne, | Kirk O'The Lochs

Guests can look forward to signature Scottish dishes, fresh local produce crafted into classic recipes with a contemporary flair and an outdoor beer garden providing a relaxing space to enjoy drinks while soaking up the surroundings.

3. Kirk O'The Lochs

Guests can look forward to signature Scottish dishes, fresh local produce crafted into classic recipes with a contemporary flair and an outdoor beer garden providing a relaxing space to enjoy drinks while soaking up the surroundings. | Kirk O'The Lochs

Expect Sunday lunches perfect for family gatherings, and a carefully curated selection of Scottish ales and fine malt whiskies.

4. Kirk O'The Lochs

Expect Sunday lunches perfect for family gatherings, and a carefully curated selection of Scottish ales and fine malt whiskies. | Kirk O'The Lochs

Previous
1 / 2
Next Page
Related topics:RestaurantGlasgowEdinburgh
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice