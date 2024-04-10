Menu unveiled for Sacred Garden rooftop bar at House of Gods Glasgow
Perched on the roof of the hotel, the new venue is dressed in over 3,000 flowers and inspired by the mystique of ancient garden. The floral penthouse hideaway in a glass enclosure has views across the Merchant City.
“A rendezvous for the adventurous, only for those in the know. Walk-ins always welcome, reservations recommended” says Glasgow’s new luxury hotel, opening on 12 April. “Lose yourself as you discover tantalising bites, sublime sips and delights all through the day and late into the night. Beautiful and enticing seasonal dishes delivered along with the finest Champagnes, wines and cocktails.”
Bar bites will include padron peppers or salt and pepper chickpeas and almonds. A selection of sharing boards include oven baked camembert, orange marmalade and sourdough (£18); a charcuterie selection of prosciutto, chorizo, smoked duck, chicken parfait and chilli jam (£18) or a seafood fruit de mer of hot smoked salmon, mackerel pate, crab, king prawn and lemon aioli (£20). The cheese board features smoked Lochnagar, Blue Monday, brie de meaux, manchego and pear chutney (£16).
Dishes to try from the small plates section of the menu (£8-10) include jamon croquetta with parmesan; charred beetroot and rocket salad, shakchuka loaded fries and Scandi style meatballs or Scottish mussels in white wine and garlic. There will be flatbreads served Mediterranean style with mozzarella, tomato, basil and aged balsamic or with flatiron steak and caramelised shallots.
For dessert, choose from sugar donuts, cardamom chocolate and vanilla ice Cream; champagne sorbet, strawberries, greek yogurt ice cream and Honey; citrus tart, raspberry sorbet and shortbread crumb.
Following an extensive three-year renovation, a landmark Glasgow city centre building has been transformed into House of Gods, a sister venue to the Edinburgh hotel. Occupying the corner of Glassford and Wilson Streets, guests can look forward to experiencing the brand’s signature extravagance.
Guests checking in to the Merchant City location can enjoy a new room category which comes complete with four poster bed and golden bathtub, as well as two spectacular Presidential Suites located on the hotel’s top floor. The renovated interiors, ground floor cocktail bar and rooftop restaurant will be unveiled this week. House of Gods is at 61 Glassford St Glasgow, G1 1UG
