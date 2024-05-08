Merchant City bar Maggie's Rock ‘n’ Rodeo announces huge Taylor Swift weekender

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Three days of Swiftie Specials and free bull rides for all Taylor ticketholders and anyone wearing a friendship bracelet across the weekend.

Friday 7 June – Cowboy Ceilidh – The Swiftie Special

The 1 and only sell-out weekly Cowboy Ceilidh takes place in The Hoedown from 6pm – Shake it Off to all of Taylor’s biggest hits with tickets for only £8pp including live music and line dancing.

. Plus live music and all Taylor’s biggest hits from 3pm – 3am in the main bar and The Hoedown

Saturday 8th June – Swiftie Boozy Brunch

Forget your Champagne Problems and have The Best Day from 12pm – 3pm in The Hoedown with the Swiftie Boozy Brunch.

Don your most Bejewelled Era’s look and enjoy three themed cocktails including Midnight’s Martini and Guilty as Gin, live entertainment, Swiftie’s Bouncing Bingo and an item from Maggie’s brunch menu for £35pp. Plus live music and Taylor tracks til 3am in the main bar. Sunday 9th June – HOE-K-OKE – Taylor’s Version

They’re playing out the end of the Eras excitement with All You Can Eat and Sing to Taylor’s greatest hits from 1 – 3.30pm with live country band and host.

Unleash your Fearless side and channel Superstar vibes by taking part in Sing Offs for the chance to win big and bib up for an unlimited Americana buffet to balance out the cocktails. £8 entry & welcome drink or £25 to include entry, welcome drink, all you can eat Americana Buffet plus unlimited ice cream and soft drinks.