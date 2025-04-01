Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The neighbourhood cafe and bar specialised in charcuterie and cheese, sandwiches and pastries.

The Mediterranean-inspired venue opened in Glasgow city centre in January 2024. It hosted raclette nights through the winter. Pania was set up as a colourful corner venue at Merchant Square on Candleriggs, a brunch spot during the day and wine bar come nighttime. Now hospitality industry veteran Neil Connolly - former owner of Moskito on Bath Street, one of the first late night bars to emerge in the city - has closed the doors of Pania.

Neil told me: “I’m sure this will come as a surprise to some, but we have taken the sad and difficult decision to close Pania. Unfortunately, like many other small, independent businesses we have been fighting against rising costs and difficult trading conditions. The numbers just simply don't add up and with restrictive family commitments, it has become impossible to carry on. I would like to thank all our lovely customers for the support and positive feedback over the last year. A special heartfelt thank you to my wonderful team for all their hard work and loyalty, you made it even more special.”

Pania was a personal project for Neil, and he has shared his disappointment and frustration at making the decision to close. The Mediterranean food and drink on the menu mirrored the type of hospitality the team offered. Neil told us last year: “I love the simplicity of going to a cafe in Spain, Italy, France and finding amazing produce just done simply. Everything we do is very straightforward, it’s not complicated. Less is more. All the hard work has been done by the producers so what I buy is really good, I have amazing suppliers. The chorizo is, I’ve been told by lots of people, the best they’ve ever had and I’m not arguing with that.

“I came out of hospitality about 2018. My wee boy was diagnosed with autism so I started looking after him for a few years. And then he started going to school which was fantastic. And then I had the option to do this. I think I first put together a business plan for this kind of idea 15 years ago. When he decided to go to school, which was a win, I started the idea of coming back and doing this. The week I got the keys for this place he stopped going to school”, Neil said. “So that’s made it quite challenging.”

“I just loved this sight, these windows are just great. In the summer it’s fantastic because the sun comes in but even in the winter, you just sit here and watch the world go by. I love the light. As you can see from the decor there’s lots and lots of colour. I think when people walk past it automatically draws you in. I wanted to do this for a long time and this site became available and it was just perfect for what I wanted to do.”

The closure follows changes at Merchant Square after long-standing tenants Metropolitan and Bar Soba closed last year. Last week we brought you news that Wetherspoons are in negotiations to open at the city centre location.