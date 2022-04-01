Michel Roux Jr launches new Seasgair dining experience at the five-star Inverlochy Castle

Two-star Michelin chef Michel Roux Jr has launched a new dining experience at the five-star Inverlochy Castle near Fort William.

Seasgair, which is the Gaelic for warm, cosy and comfortable, will launch on April 12.

It’s inspired by when the 19th century castle was occupied as a private country house by Grete Hobbs. Her cook was Mary Shaw, who served guests for a short time when they opened as a hotel in 1969.

Head Chef Coalin Finn and Chef Michel Roux Jr. in the kitchen

The new menu at Michel Roux Jr at Inverlochy Castle celebrates Shaw, and is a theatrical though relaxed affair, with five dishes for £125pp, prepared using “hyperlocal” ingredients and including canapes that are prepared in front of guests. The food is dished out at the table, rather than arriving on a plate, and a reference to Shaw’s style of serving.

“Our goal is for everyone who enters the dining rooms to leave with a taste of how the castle would have been when the kitchen was run by the extraordinary woman that was Mary Shaw”, says Roux Jr. ”We’ve taken Mary’s ethos and created an experience that showcases the best of what’s seasonal in creative and compelling ways, with each course a new discovery and surprise. Mary was an incredibly gifted and passionate cook, so it’s fantastic to continue her legacy for guests to discover something completely new.”

The sample menu includes salt baked celeriac with buttermilk and herb sauce, as well as baked Orkney scallop with coastal vegetables and smoked roe sauce.

Diners also have the option of dining at the Mary Shaw Table in the castle’s Library.

The Mary Shaw Table

