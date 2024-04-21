Chef-owner Nick Rietz worked in Two Fat Ladies before setting out his own vision for the restaurant alongside his wife Liz. Bilson was a combination of the names of their two kids, Billy and Sonny. Nick’s menu was short but ambitious and intriguing, offering re-imagined versions of classic Scottish dishes prepared with flair. The restaurant closed earlier this year: “What happened to Bilson Eleven? It was always going to be a challenge - fine dining in Glasgow's east end, but we carried on regardless. Covid was the start of new challenges, and we powered on. Then the cost of living, business rates, the hike in energy costs to name, but a few meant we'd nothing left to give and couldn't carry on. “We needed to change direction to adapt to the world we are living in and cater more to what everyone wants - breakfast brunch and lunch - casual and affordable. Under new ownership but with the same amazing chef, Bilson's Cafe Bistro was born.