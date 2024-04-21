Michelin endorsed Dennistoun fine dining restaurant Bilson Eleven reinvents itself as casual brunch spot
Annfield Place is a charmimg row of 19th Century townhouses that runs parallel to Duke Street, part of Alexander Dennistoun’s original architectural plan for the area. It was here, in November 2016, that Bilson Eleven opened, bringing set menu fine dining and theatrical service to the East End.
Chef-owner Nick Rietz worked in Two Fat Ladies before setting out his own vision for the restaurant alongside his wife Liz. Bilson was a combination of the names of their two kids, Billy and Sonny. Nick’s menu was short but ambitious and intriguing, offering re-imagined versions of classic Scottish dishes prepared with flair. The restaurant closed earlier this year: “What happened to Bilson Eleven? It was always going to be a challenge - fine dining in Glasgow's east end, but we carried on regardless. Covid was the start of new challenges, and we powered on. Then the cost of living, business rates, the hike in energy costs to name, but a few meant we'd nothing left to give and couldn't carry on. “We needed to change direction to adapt to the world we are living in and cater more to what everyone wants - breakfast brunch and lunch - casual and affordable. Under new ownership but with the same amazing chef, Bilson's Cafe Bistro was born.
The small neighbourhood spot serves brunch items like breakfast muffins, French toast, waffles and scrambled egg, roll and bacon. There’s beef and cheese toasties and loaded skillets - try smoked haddock, polenta, beef cheek or potato raclette.
“We open Wednesday to Sunday from nine, sometimes just after, depending on how quickly we can do the school drop. Last food order at 4pm, so if you arrive at say 3.45pm, there's still time for a skillet. You don't need to book. Just stroll on in. “We are child friendly, though we don't have a separate kids menu. We do have a viewmaster with a slide of disneyland they can play with. That was a whole afternoons entertainment in 1985.”
There are a couple of tables set outside for al fresco dining on sunny days.
Bilson’s, 10 Annfield Pl, Dennistoun, G31 2XQ
