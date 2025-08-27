The sale of a Glasgow hotel in a historic building near Glasgow Cathedral has triggered the relocation of a Michelin Guide recommended restaurant.

Husband-and-wife team Dean and Anna Parker opened Celentano’s in 2021, housed within Cathedral House, a listed 1896 Scottish baronial style bed and breakfast. The restaurant owners confirmed they are to close and move locations. They told GlasgowWorld: “Following the sale of the building, Celentano’s will be leaving Cathedral House on the 31st of December 2025.

“We’ve loved every minute of our four years at Cathedral House - it’s where our vision of Celentano’s came to life, where we built a strong and passionate team, and gained a loyal customer base which we’re beyond grateful for. Our dream of opening a restaurant became a reality at Cathedral House, and we’ll forever be thankful for that.

“This isn’t goodbye, but the start of a new beginning for Celentano’s. The restaurant will be relocating to a new location in Glasgow in early 2026. Same concept, same city, same team - just in a new building which we’re looking forward to making our home.”

The Michelin Guide first awarded a Bib Gourmand distinction to the restaurant in 2022, which the team have retained each year since. The guide states: “Located in the pretty Cathedral Quarter, this intimate restaurant comes with rustic décor, a black and white tiled floor and a buzzy vibe – all wrapped up inside a lovely 19th-century sandstone building. Top Scottish produce features heavily in the consummately seasoned Italian dishes, where pasta takes the lead; do yourself a favour and order the terrific beef fat potato strati as a side if they're available. For drinks, why not opt for their homemade vermouth, limoncello, coffee liqueur or kombucha, then stay overnight in one of the rooms?”

Cathedral House hotel on Cathedral Square is a listed Scottish baronial style bed and breakfast that has eight bedrooms. The owners of the hotel said: “Big News! After 7 incredible years of growing and nurturing Cathedral House, we are excited to announce that we have made the decision to put it on the market.

“It’s been a truly amazing experience, and we are deeply grateful to all the customers, suppliers and team members who have been part of this journey. From day one when we took a run-down building to welcoming Celentano's on board 4 years ago, it has been a journey full of hard work, growth, and amazing memories. We are excited for what comes next.

“If you or someone you know might be interested in purchasing Cathedral House, please get in touch directly or contact CDLH for more details.

“Celentano's will be trading unaffected until the end of December 2025. Here’s to new beginnings!”

Chef Dean Parker and his wife Anna set up there restaurant after moving from London, Parker was head chef at Darby’s oyster bar and restaurant in Vauxhall. They describe their place, stating: “Celentano’s is an Italian-inspired restaurant, built on a passion for sharing good food and drinks with family and friends. We offer clever but wholesome dishes, made using the best seasonal ingredients from chef Dean Parker and Glasgow-born wife Anna.”

The Guardian’s food critic Grace Dent is a fan, saying: “The menu is Italianish, in so much as it features pastas, cheeses, salumi and so on divided into antipasti, primi and secondi, but this is no red table-clothed, garlic-bread sort of establishment, and more a delightful hodge-podge of all of Dean Parker’s talents and eccentricities. On the “snacks” section of the menu, for example, there are slices of his gloriously pungent homemade pork and fennel salami, alongside chunks of lasagne fritti made with porcini and Cora Linn sheep’s cheese. Yes, fried lasagne. I am a convert.”