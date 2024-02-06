Michelin Guide Glasgow 2024: 11 restaurants recommended including Michelin Stars

This year also marks the 50th anniversary of the prestigious guide. In Glasgow, Cail Bruich and Unalome by Graeme Cheevers retained their one Michelin Star distinction.
In Crieff, Glasgow trained chef Mark Donald won two Michelin Stars for The Glenturret Lalique restaurant, which joins Restaurant Andrew Fairlie as Scotland's second two star restaurant under Glaswegian Stevie McLaughlin.
Here are all 11 Glasgow restaurants included in the Michelin Guide Great Britain & Ireland 2024.
1. Unalome by Graeme Cheevers
Michelin Award: One Star: High quality cooking. "In the lively hub of Finnieston, this elegant spot in a period building represents local chef Graeme Cheevers' desire to create a restaurant for all occasions. His considerable culinary skills pay their respects to the finest of Scottish produce, be it Orkney scallops or North Sea cod, in dishes that display his classical leanings." 36 Kelvingrove Street, G3 7RZ.
2. Celentano’s
Michelin Award: Bib Gourmand for good quality, good value cooking. "Located in a small, boutique hotel in the Cathedral Quarter, this intimate restaurant comes with rustic décor, a black and white tiled floor and a buzzy vibe. Top Scottish produce features in consummately seasoned Italian dishes, where pasta takes the lead." Cathedral House Hotel, 28-32 Cathedral Square, G4 0XA.
3. Ka Pao
Michelin Award: Bib Gourmand for good quality, good value cooking. "A few streets from the Botanical Gardens is this 1900s former garage and, nestled in its basement, is 'Holy Basil', a fun and buzzy restaurant where you are greeted by aromas of incense and fish sauce." Botanic Gardens Garage, 26 Vinicombe Street, Glasgow City, G12 8BE
4. Ox and Finch
Michelin Award: Bib Gourmand for good quality, good value cooking. "Run like a well-oiled machine, this is a hugely likeable bistro with a rustic edge thanks to its tile-backed open kitchen and wines displayed in a huge metal cage. The Mediterranean dishes are big enough for sharing and showcase skilful use of simple ingredients, with the flavours really shining through." 920 Sauchiehall Street, G3 7TF