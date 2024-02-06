Michelin Guide Glasgow 2024: 11 restaurants recommended including Michelin Stars

4 . Ox and Finch

Michelin Award: Bib Gourmand for good quality, good value cooking. "Run like a well-oiled machine, this is a hugely likeable bistro with a rustic edge thanks to its tile-backed open kitchen and wines displayed in a huge metal cage. The Mediterranean dishes are big enough for sharing and showcase skilful use of simple ingredients, with the flavours really shining through." 920 Sauchiehall Street, G3 7TF