Earlier this year, we reported that there were two new One Michelin Star awards in Scotland. In Glasgow, there were two more Bib Gourmand awards for good cooking at affordable prices and two restaurants retained their One Michelin Star rating.

Jonathan Macdonald of Sebb’s on Miller Street said: “As soon as Ka Pao opened in 2020, Covid hit and everything else was put on the back burner,” he said. “Once we made the decision to push forward, it took years to design the place from scratch, making significant structural changes, and working through all of the associated paperwork that comes with it being a listed building.

“To be honest, there were moments when we thought about selling the space. People told us not to open in the city centre — post-pandemic things looked bleak. But we took a leap of faith, and I’m glad we did. The city centre is buzzing again. There is lots of excitement and a few like-minded operators have opened more great venues.”

Michelin currently recommends 13 restaurants in Glasgow. Gary Townsend’s Bearsden restaurant, Elements, just outside of Glasgow, is also Michelin recommended.

Here are the top restaurants in Glasgow according to Michelin inspectors.

1 . Sebb's Speaking about Glasgow's latest addition to the Guide, Michelin said: "When a Glasgow restaurant belongs to the same stable as Ox and Finch, Ka Pao and Margo, you know you’re in for a treat. Sebb’s sits underneath the latter, in a vaulted red-brick basement that’s perfect for a party. The menu happily ignores international borders, offering up everything from Turkish lahmacun to Brazilian-style picanha steak, via tandoori trout and jerk-spiced pork belly. Each one bursts with flavour and generosity thanks to the skill of the chefs. Cocktails are a feature too, with an intriguing and enticing list including the likes of a miso and malt Old Fashioned." 68B Miller St, Glasgow G1 1DT. | Sebb's

2 . Cail Bruich Michelin Award: One Star: High quality cooking. "Cail Bruich means ‘to eat well’ and this smart restaurant certainly lives up to its name. Experienced Head Chef Lorna McNee has the utmost respect for the quality of her ingredients and a great understanding of how to handle them." 725 Great Western Road, G12 8QX | Cail Bruich

3 . Unalome by Graeme Cheevers Michelin Award: One Star: High quality cooking. "In the lively hub of Finnieston, this elegant spot in a period building represents local chef Graeme Cheevers' desire to create a restaurant for all occasions. His considerable culinary skills pay their respects to the finest of Scottish produce, be it Orkney scallops or North Sea cod, in dishes that display his classical leanings." 36 Kelvingrove Street, G3 7RZ. | Unalome by Graeme Cheevers